A Child’s Home: Meet the ReGen family

You’ll have the opportunity to learn more about what you can do to help children find their forever home.
By Megan Hayes
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - On any given day, around 750 children are ready for adoption in Palm Beach and Broward Counties.

Watch “A Child’s Home” every week. You’ll have the opportunity to meet a local child looking for a forever home, see how you can become an adoptive parent, and learn more about the programs/events available to children in South Florida.

Created by ChildNet, a community-based agency serving Broward and Palm Beach County.

*Sponsored by AChildsHome.org.

