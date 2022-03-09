Advertisement

Election results for March 8, 2022

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Tuesday is Election Day for several municipalities in Palm Beach County.

Florida House District 88 and four mayor's races are among the dozens of races voters will decide.

The 19 participating municipalities are Boynton Beach, Greenacres, Haverhill, Highland Beach, Juno Beach, Jupiter, Jupiter Inlet Colony, Lake Clarke Shores, Lake Park, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana, Loxahatchee Groves, North Palm Beach, Pahokee, Riviera Beach, Royal Palm Beach, South Palm Beach, Wellington and West Palm Beach.

Click here for real-time election results throughout the night.

