FAU looks to lure spring training-deprived baseball fans

Florida Atlantic wants those baseball fans fiending for spring training to know there is baseball being played in Palm Beach County this spring.

FAU is offering a special promotion for this weekend's home series against Sacred Heart.

Anyone who comes to watch the Owls while dressed in their favorite Major League Baseball team garb will receive a $5 voucher for any item at the concession stand.

Tickets can be purchased for as low as $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The Owls are 10-4 and have won eight of their last names games, including four in a row.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

