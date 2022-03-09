Advertisement

Florida gas prices hit another record high

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. hit a new record high Wednesday, jumping 8 cents from the day before to $4.25, according to the latest numbers from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Florida's gas prices also hit another record high Wednesday with the state's average now at $4.21 per gallon.

The news comes a day after President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. is banning the import of all Russian oil.

South Florida drivers will find it nearly impossible to fill up their tank without paying more than $4 a gallon.

Prices have soared to an average of $4.32 in Palm Beach County, which is the second-highest in the state.

Only Monroe County in the Florida Keys has a higher average gas price than Palm Beach County coming in at $4.35 a gallon.

