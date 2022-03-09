Advertisement

Go Red for Women luncheon happening April 27 in Jupiter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
The Go Red for Women movement has educated millions of women about their number one health threat: cardiovascular disease.

They've turned their focus to educating younger women and women of color about the threat.

On Wednesday, April 27, the Palm Beach County Go Red for Women luncheon will be held at the Pelican Club in Jupiter.

WPTV's Ashleigh Walters will serve as emcee of the luncheon.

The 2021 Go Red for Women Real Women, a sisterhood of survivors of heart disease and stroke, will be sharing their personal experiences during the luncheon.

You can get more information or ask questions about the event by emailing pbc@heart.org or calling 561-697-6605.

