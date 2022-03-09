Advertisement

Jervonte Edmonds wins Florida House District 88

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Democrat Jervonte Edmonds is the newly-elected state representative for District 88.

Edmonds beat Republican candidate Guarina Torres by a large margin in the special election.

He said his platform consists of creating better-paying jobs and a focus on affordable housing.

Edmonds said he believes this is a historic moment because voters elected someone who is truly passionate about service and about leading people.

Now that he's won the seat, Edmonds said being sworn in will be a bit tricky.

"It's still a little bit up in the air because this is a special election, and as you know the session ends in about two to three days," Edmonds aid. "We're hoping, pleading to all of our colleagues in the House that I can be sworn in and hopefully take a vote on the budget."

Edmonds thanked voters and State Sen. Bobby Powell for their support during his campaign.

The seat was vacant after the resignation of state Rep. Omari Hardy, D-West Palm Beach.

Hardy announced his departure from the seat to run in a special election to replace the late Alcee Hastings in Florida's 20th Congressional District.

