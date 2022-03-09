Man in Ukraine makes sure family is safe, helps others in need

Alex Dayrabekov and his wife welcomed a beautiful baby boy just weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The invasion forced him and his family to pack up their belongings and leave.

"And I actually woke up at night at four in the morning, because I have a little baby and that baby cried and I woke up with him,” said Dayrabekov via video chat, “and I looked at the news and I was shocked."

Alex Dayrabekov with newborn baby boy.

Dayrabekov had woken up to being in the middle of a war zone.

"We heard military planes right over us," he added.

They left their home in Irpin, Ukraine and found refuge with family members. Once settled, Dayrabekov told his wife he needed to help others.

"It wasn't easy for her to let me go," he said. "She cried and I said, ‘I have to be there. I just can't stay home, while there are so many people suffering.'"

WPTV's Tania Rogers speaks with Alex Dayrabekov via video chat.

Dayrabekov told WPTV he headed underground, where people who were evacuated found a spot to sleep. That's when he and a friend began collecting money to buy supplies.

"We started getting people on the streets," he said."We were standing by the underground station, and there was another guy and he said, 'Are you guys helping the underground? We want to also help. Let's do it together.'"

Together they changing lives.

