Runoff to determine next mayor of Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
It appears the mayoral race in Riviera Beach is headed to a runoff.

During Tuesday's election, incumbent Ronnie Felder received the most votes but came up just short of reaching the majority, claiming 49% of the vote.

His opponent, former councilwoman Billie Brooks received 28% of the vote.

WPTV spoke with both candidates at their watch parties.

They said they are ready to hit the ground running and urged supporters to head back out to the polls and vote.

"We have to get back out again and make it happen," Felder said. "I'm going to need your help again in a couple of weeks," Felder said.

"We've got to start getting into the community, talking to people, knocking on doors these next two weeks and encouraging them to get back to the polls to vote," Brooks said.

The runoff will be held in two weeks on March 22.

