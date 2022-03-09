Advertisement

Syracuse routs Seminoles in ACC Tournament

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cole Swider had 28 points and 13 rebounds in 28 minutes, Joe Girard added 16 points and No. 9 seed Syracuse beat eighth-seeded Florida State 96-57 in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

It was Syracuse's second largest margin of victory in a conference tournament game in program history.

Syracuse advances to play top-seeded and No. 7 Duke in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Orange lost both regular-season meetings with the Blue Devils, 79-59 on Jan. 22 and 97-72 on Feb. 26.

Syracuse led 81-41 on a Jimmy Boeheim dunk, off an assist from Buddy Boeheim, with 7:32 left.

Florida State starters had just 16 combined points through the opening 29 minutes.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida trooper uses patrol car to stop wrong-way driver from hitting runners
Jervonte Edmonds wins Florida House District 88
Ty Penserga wins Boynton Beach mayoral race
Election results for March 8, 2022
Which children will attend new Boca Raton elementary school?