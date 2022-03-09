Advertisement

Ty Penserga wins Boynton Beach mayoral race

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

City commissioner Ty Penserga will be the next mayor of Boynton Beach.

Penserga claimed close to 60% of the votes cast in Tuesday's election.

He defeated three other candidates Cindy Falco-Di Corrado, Golene Gordon and Bernard Wright.

RELATED: Real-time election results

Wright, a former felon-turned-minister, claimed Penserga, who is openly gay, wants to turn Boynton Beach into a "gay city."

Penserga was born in the Philippines and raised in Palm Beach County, later graduating from Temple University in Philadelphia where he earned his bachelor's degree in chemistry and biology.

The high school chemistry teacher has spent almost three years on the City Commission and is focused on bringing more jobs to the city.

"I focused this campaign on issues, issues that really impact real people and their everyday lives," Penserga said. "My opponents dragged that out to attack me in any and every way possible, to distract the voters from things that truly matter."

He becomes the first LGBTQ mayor of Boynton Beach and the only Asian American mayor in Palm Beach County.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida trooper uses patrol car to stop wrong-way driver from hitting runners
Ex-FSU star back in court as ‘stand your ground’ hearing resumes
Gas leak prompts evacuation of shopping center in Port St. Lucie
Ex-FSU star testifies in 'stand your ground' hearing
Missing Vero Beach boy located, deputies say

Latest News

Pahokee mayor wins re-election in tight race
Truck drivers brace for pain at the pump
Runoff to determine next mayor of Riviera Beach
Runoff to determine next mayor of Riviera Beach
Jupiter mayoral race headed for runoff