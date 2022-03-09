Ty Penserga wins Boynton Beach mayoral race

City commissioner Ty Penserga will be the next mayor of Boynton Beach.

Penserga claimed close to 60% of the votes cast in Tuesday's election.

He defeated three other candidates Cindy Falco-Di Corrado, Golene Gordon and Bernard Wright.

RELATED: Real-time election results

Wright, a former felon-turned-minister, claimed Penserga, who is openly gay, wants to turn Boynton Beach into a "gay city."

Penserga was born in the Philippines and raised in Palm Beach County, later graduating from Temple University in Philadelphia where he earned his bachelor's degree in chemistry and biology.

The high school chemistry teacher has spent almost three years on the City Commission and is focused on bringing more jobs to the city.

BOYNTON BEACH MAYOR | “I hope to make you proud.” Unofficial results show @TyPenserga will become the next mayor of Boynton Beach. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/jsHOjUehGi — Briana Nespral (@BrianaNespral) March 9, 2022

"I focused this campaign on issues, issues that really impact real people and their everyday lives," Penserga said. "My opponents dragged that out to attack me in any and every way possible, to distract the voters from things that truly matter."

He becomes the first LGBTQ mayor of Boynton Beach and the only Asian American mayor in Palm Beach County.

Scripps Only Content 2022