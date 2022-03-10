Advertisement

33-year-old man dies in rollover crash in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A person was killed in a rollover crash Thursday morning in West Palm Beach.

According to police, the crash involving two vehicles occurred at 6:29 a.m. on Okeechobee Boulevard at Andros Isle.

West Palm Beach police said Oshane King, 33, was driving a 2013 BMW X5 westbound on Okeechobee Boulevard, approaching Andros Isles, when an eastbound 2018 Ford Transit 350 van, driven by Matthew Feldman, 38, turned north on Andros Isle.

The impact caused the BMW to strike a traffic signal pole and become airborne striking a utility pole and coming to rest on the passenger side, police said.

King was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.

One person is dead after a rollover crash at Okeechobee Boulevard and Andros Isles, March 10,...
One person is dead after a rollover crash at Okeechobee Boulevard and Andros Isles, March 10, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Police said King was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Feldman suffered minor injuries and refused to be treated at a hospital.

According to traffic homicide investigators, Feldman's van had a green turn arrow and the BMW failed to stop at the red light, entering the intersection at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred.

Police said no criminal charges are pending and the investigation remains open pending toxicology results.

All westbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard were closed in the area while crews worked the scene. Motorists had to be diverted to Sansbury Way.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida’s education commissioner stepping down
10 people taken to hospital after fight at Royal Palm Beach High School
Human remains found near 'gator-infested' waters in Martin Co.
Delray Beach students stage walkout over 'Don't Say Gay' education bill

Latest News

End of MLB lockout means spring training will return
Man hospitalized after crashing into canal in Palm Beach County
South Florida leaders raise awareness for bike safety on roadways
What to know about Palm Beach County municipal runoff elections
Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra (5) makes the game-winning shot over Florida guard Kowacie Reeves...
Diarra’s 3 spoils Florida comeback as Texas A&M wins in OT