33-year-old man dies in rollover crash in West Palm Beach

A person was killed in a rollover crash Thursday morning in West Palm Beach.

According to police, the crash involving two vehicles occurred at 6:29 a.m. on Okeechobee Boulevard at Andros Isle.

West Palm Beach police said Oshane King, 33, was driving a 2013 BMW X5 westbound on Okeechobee Boulevard, approaching Andros Isles, when an eastbound 2018 Ford Transit 350 van, driven by Matthew Feldman, 38, turned north on Andros Isle.

The impact caused the BMW to strike a traffic signal pole and become airborne striking a utility pole and coming to rest on the passenger side, police said.

King was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.

One person is dead after a rollover crash at Okeechobee Boulevard and Andros Isles, March 10, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Police said King was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Feldman suffered minor injuries and refused to be treated at a hospital.

According to traffic homicide investigators, Feldman's van had a green turn arrow and the BMW failed to stop at the red light, entering the intersection at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred.

Police said no criminal charges are pending and the investigation remains open pending toxicology results.

All westbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard were closed in the area while crews worked the scene. Motorists had to be diverted to Sansbury Way.

