Deputies searching for missing boy in Okeechobee County

Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing boy they say ran away from home.

Kolton Wyatt Youngman was last seen Tuesday, March 8, in Okeechobee County.

He is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows about Kolton Youngman's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective D.Satallante at 863.763.3117. Ext. 5100 or the nearest law enforcement agency with reference OCSO case #22S04886.



