Djokovic out of Miami Open because of vaccination status

Tennis star Novak Djokovic said he won't be able to compete in the upcoming Miami Open because he is unvaccinated and can't travel to the U.S.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion wrote Wednesday on Twitter that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "confirmed the regulations won't be changing so I won't be able to play in the U.S."

While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments 👊 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 9, 2022

That also means he'll miss the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

Djokovic has only been able to play in one tournament so far in 2022 because he has not gotten inoculated against COVID-19. He was deported from Australia in January and wasn't allowed to try to defend his title at Melbourne Park.

The Miami Open begins March 21 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

