Advertisement

Djokovic out of Miami Open because of vaccination status

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after he lost a point against Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely...
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after he lost a point against Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely during a quarterfinal match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tennis star Novak Djokovic said he won't be able to compete in the upcoming Miami Open because he is unvaccinated and can't travel to the U.S.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion wrote Wednesday on Twitter that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "confirmed the regulations won't be changing so I won't be able to play in the U.S."

That also means he'll miss the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

Djokovic has only been able to play in one tournament so far in 2022 because he has not gotten inoculated against COVID-19. He was deported from Australia in January and wasn't allowed to try to defend his title at Melbourne Park.

The Miami Open begins March 21 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida trooper uses patrol car to stop wrong-way driver from hitting runners
Jervonte Edmonds wins Florida House District 88
10 people taken to hospital after fight at Royal Palm Beach High School
Which children will attend new Boca Raton elementary school?
Ty Penserga wins Boynton Beach mayoral race

Latest News

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 04: Carolina Villar pumps gas on February 4, 2013 in Miami, Florida....
Lake Worth Beach monitoring gas prices
Students launch fundraiser to help families in Ukraine
Syracuse star suspended for punching FSU player
Deputies searching for missing boy in Okeechobee County