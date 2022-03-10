Florida Senate expected to pass controversial race education measure

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

A controversial bill that critics said will drastically limit race education in Florida schools is expected to pass the state Senate on Thursday.

HB 7, formally called the "Individual Freedom" measure, bans educators from teaching certain subjects related to race.

Those topics include the idea that "one race, color, national origin, or sex are morally superior to members of another race, color, national origin, or sex" and that "a person, by virtue of his or her race, color, national origin, or sex is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously."

While Critical Race Theory — the belief that racism is infused in American society, as well as in its institutions and legal systems — is not specifically mentioned in the bill, critics of the legislation feel the language of the measure still addresses it.

"This is ridiculous. Forget it being unconstitutional. It's not needed," said Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens, on the Senate floor Thursday. "Children should be able to learn true history. I don't care if it's Black history. I don't care if it's Jewish history."

Another sticking point is a section which prohibits educators from teaching lessons that would make students "feel guilt, anguish, or other forms of psychological distress because of actions, in which the person played no part, committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, national origin, or sex."

Opponents worry the bill is too vague and will chill race education in the state.

Supporters, however, feel students should not be taught lessons that will make them feel ashamed of their ancestors.

"We all have a stain on our history for the actions of some," said Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland. "But I would have a real hard time if my children were to sit in a classroom and be told that they need to feel guilt and shame for what happened. Because I think my children have the ability to stand tall and proud for the behavior of their grandfather."

Stargel added she doesn't think "we should be teaching a certain race should feel that they're better or worse than another, based solely on their skin."

"The message today — and I heard it said multiple times — that we of White privilege are supposed to feel guilt and shame, I don't subscribe to that," Stargel said. "We're gonna teach honest history. But we're not gonna influence it with an opinion one way or the other."

The Palm Beach County School Board voted last month to send a letter to Florida lawmakers, denouncing HB 7 and saying it "represents censorship."

In the letter, Superintendent Mike Burke and all seven school board members said the legislation "would compromise an educator's ability to teach honest LGBTQ history, Black history, and the historic reasons behind gender and race discrimination."

If HB 7 is approved by the Florida Senate on Thursday, it will be sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it into law.

