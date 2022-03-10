Advertisement

Coco Gauff on ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill: ‘I’m against it’

Delray Beach teen tennis star shares thoughts on proposed Florida education law
Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a backhand return to Wang Qiang of China during their first round...
Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a backhand return to Wang Qiang of China during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

South Florida tennis star Coco Gauff has something to say about a Florida bill that would prohibit classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity for students in certain grade levels.

"I'm against it," Gauff, 17, told reporters Wednesday ahead of her first match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. "I think these conversations are important, and for me, who has friends in the LGBTQ+ community, I couldn't imagine not being able to talk about your identity. I feel that's something that is normal."

The Parental Rights in Education measure, more commonly referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, recently passed both chambers of the Florida Legislature.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is a proponent of the bill and is expected to sign it into law.

"Every [LGBTQ+] person I've known has known that they were part of that community since they were young," Gauff said. "I think it's important that they have those conversations in school, because that is supposed to be a safe space to talk about everything."

Gauff, who is from Delray Beach, is the youngest player to be ranked among the top 100 by the Women's Tennis Association.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

10 people taken to hospital after fight at Royal Palm Beach High School
Jervonte Edmonds wins Florida House District 88
Which children will attend new Boca Raton elementary school?
Trash service complaints pile up in St. Lucie County
Bicyclist killed in crash involving moving truck

Latest News

Miami head coach Jim Larranaga gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Jim Larranaga gets 2-year contract extension at Miami
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after he lost a point against Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely...
Djokovic out of Miami Open because of vaccination status
Syracuse star suspended for punching FSU player
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores directs his team during the second half of an NFL...
Fired Dolphins coach wants NFL lawsuit heard in court