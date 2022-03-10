Human remains found near 'gator-infested' waters in Martin Co.

State and local officials in Martin County are searching a large area of the Hungryland Wildlife Preserve after human remains were found Wednesday night.

In a post on the Martin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, investigators said the remains were found near a "gator-infested canal bank" about three miles inside the park.

Detectives and officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are at the scene Thursday.

Martin County Fire Rescue's dive team was searching the waters for any additional human remains.

A sheriff's office sniper was at the scene to protect the divers from alligators while they searched.

A Martin County Sheriff's Office diver scours gator-infested waters at Hungryland Preserve for human remains, March 10, 2022.

Officials said a large gator had possession of some of the remains that were located Wednesday night.

The park is currently closed to the public.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.

Scripps Only Content 2022