Advertisement

Jim Larranaga gets 2-year contract extension at Miami

Hurricanes hoops coach to remain at school through 2025-26 season
Miami head coach Jim Larranaga gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Miami head coach Jim Larranaga gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Miami Hurricanes head basketball coach Jim Larranaga is sticking around for a while.

Athletic director Dan Radakovich announced Wednesday that Larranaga has received a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Coral Gables school through the 2025-26 season.

"I am excited to have Jim continue to lead our men's basketball program," Radakovich said in a statement. "He is an outstanding ambassador on and off the court for Miami and for the game of college basketball. We look forward to many more seasons of success with Jim at the helm."

Larranaga has a 222-139 record in 11 seasons at Miami and a 692-473 overall record. He has more wins than any other coach in Miami basketball history.

The two-time Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year has led the Hurricanes to a 22-9 record this season, including a 14-6 record in ACC play.

Miami won its first ACC championship in school history under Larranaga during the 2012-13 season.

"This extension is truly about all of us associated with the program and what we have accomplished together," Larranaga said in a statement. "I love working at Miami and this city has truly become home for me and my wife, Liz. I'm incredibly excited to continue coaching here at 'The U' and look forward to leading the program to more memorable moments in the future."

No. 4 seed Miami will face No. 13 seed Boston College at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

10 people taken to hospital after fight at Royal Palm Beach High School
Jervonte Edmonds wins Florida House District 88
Which children will attend new Boca Raton elementary school?
Trash service complaints pile up in St. Lucie County
Bicyclist killed in crash involving moving truck

Latest News

Syracuse star suspended for punching FSU player
Syracuse routs Seminoles in ACC Tournament
FAU's Jackson Ross, right, celebrates scoring a run with Nolan Schanuel (12) during an NCAA...
FAU looks to lure spring training-deprived baseball fans
Jacksonville Jaguars assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach Charlie Strong watches...
Charlie Strong joins Hurricanes as co-defensive coordinator