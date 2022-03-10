Advertisement

Man awarded for saving kids in burning car

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Lucie County Fire District awarded a Fort Pierce man a life-saving award for pulling three young children out of a burning car.

Wednesday, the children also got to show him their gratitude.

Carl Noble was recognized in front of his family and firefighters for putting his life on the line to save the children, ages 4, 6, and 8.

“Somebody had to do it. I thank God I was there,” Noble emotionally told the board.

On February 17, Noble was waiting in the pickup line at Lawnwood Elementary School to get his granddaughter.

A car parked nearby started smoking.

“I got out of my vehicle and a big ball of smoke shot out of the car, filled the car with smoke,” Noble described. “All of a sudden the fire started. When the fire started something in the back of my mind told me ‘someone’s in there. Run.’”

He ran up to the car to see if anyone was inside.

“I yelled ‘is anyone in here?’ One of the little kids put their hand on the window. I couldn’t see inside because of the smoke,” Noble said.

The first door he pulled was locked. The second door he pulled got him inside.

He grabbed one of the boys who was hesitant to move.

“I said ‘no boy come on out, quickly.’”

Then he saw a second boy’s arm and grabbed him to pull him out.

Then, he saw a little girl.

“She was struggling trying to get between the seats,” Noble said. “Just as I was about to pick her up the car made two explosions,” Noble said. “I had the little girl in my hands so I just kept her in my hands and the force knocked me back.”

Noble said he injured his arm and his eye, but the children were okay.

The children gave him hugs and thanked him, saying he saved their lives.

Their grandmother said Noble deserves the award and more.

“We really appreciate what he did…’cause it could have gone different. It could have been different if he wasn’t there. Those are my grandkids and I love them with everything in me,” said the grandmother, Tracie Thompkins. “He is their angel.”

