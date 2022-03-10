Advertisement

Miami beats BC at buzzer in OT to advance to ACC semis

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Jordan Miller scored on a transition layup as time ran out in overtime to give fourth-seeded Miami a 71-69 win over 13th-seeded Boston College in an ACC tournament quarterfinal.

The Eagles took possession with 33.7 seconds left in overtime but Makai Ashton-Langford's shot in the paint was short.

Sam Waardenburg grabbed the rebound and passed to Charlie Moore who hit a streaking Miller for the game-winner.

The Hurricanes earned a semifinal matchup with top seed and seventh-ranked Duke on Friday at 7 p.m.

Kameron McGusty scored 16 points and Moore and Isaiah Wong 15 each for Miami.

Quinten Post scored 14 points to lead the Eagles.

