Over $130k in unclaimed funds waiting for rightful owners in St. Lucie County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Businesses and individuals in St. Lucie County can search a list to see if they are due unclaimed monies from the county clerk’s office.

The amounts waiting to be claimed range from $.03 all the way up to $41,596.29, and can be easily viewed on the St. Lucie County Clerk's website.

“We want to get these funds to their rightful owners and make the public aware that there could be money in their name, just waiting to be claimed,” said St. Lucie County Clerk and Comptroller Michelle Miller. “The process to check for your name or business is simple and only takes a couple of minutes.”

The 148 businesses and individuals who are collectively owed $130,937.38 include those to tax deed cases, garnishment deposits, or over payments on recorded documents, such as mortgages and deeds.

To see if you are owed unclaimed funds, search the list here.

Instructions on how to submit a claim are available on the website.

Completed claim forms must be postmarked on or before March 31.

