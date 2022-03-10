Palm Beach Historic Inn hotel manager launders over $100k via Square fraud, police say

A hotel manager is behind bars after, police say, he laundered over $100,000 using a sophisticated organized fraud scheme.

Anthony DeJacimo appeared in bond court on Thursday. The judge said he was arrested in Massachusetts and extradited to Florida.

Detectives said DeJacimo was an employee in December 2018 when he took a leave of absence from his position as hotel manager for Palm Beach Historic Inn. DeJacimo was issued a laptop as part of his duties, which included checking-in guests and processing credit cards.

DeJacimo did not return the laptop when he took his leave of absence, according to investigators. An employee made repeated attempts in January 2019 to retrieve the laptop before DeJacimo finally mailed the device via FedEx.

Upon examination and thorough investigation, detectives discovered DeJacimo had fraudulently opened a Square account using a fake business name “Palm Beach Historic Inn,” where he transferred over $100,000 to the account.

DeJacimo took over $93,000 using a credit card registered to a frequent hotel guest and over $16,000 from hotel and room reservations for the Palm Beach Historic Inn, according to a police report.

Detectives said DeJacimo also used the Palm Beach Historic Inn’s Air BnB account to transfer over $15,000 to his personal bank accounts.

DeJacimo is charged with fraud and money laundering. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

Scripps Only Content 2022