Port St. Lucie girl made 'kill list' targeting 8 students, sheriff's office says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A 14-year-old St. Lucie County girl is under arrest after authorities said she made a "kill list" targeting eight students.

The teen — who WPTV is not naming because she's a minor — is a student at West Gate K-8 School, located at 1050 Northwest Cashmere Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said authorities received an anonymous tip Tuesday, and found what was labeled as a "kill list" — with the names of eight juveniles — on the 14-year-old's phone.

"The parents of these juveniles have been contacted," said Chief Deputy Brian Hester in a news release.

Hester said deputies didn't uncover any weapons at the girl's home, but did find "deplorable living conditions," along with cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, deputies arrested the teen's mother, Brooke Lynne Hinkle, 40, for child neglect, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"We are committed to providing a safe learning environment for our children and continue to work diligently with St. Lucie Public Schools to do so," Hester said. "It is also imperative for parents to provide a safe home environment for their children and to talk to their children about the dangers of written and verbal threats in school settings as well as the consequences of their actions."

The 14-year-old girl was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice, while Hinkle was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail, where she's being held on a $6,250 bond.

