Students launch fundraiser to help families in Ukraine

Students from Palm Beach County are on a mission to send relief to Ukraine and they need your help.

Eleventh-graders from Katz Yeshiva High School in Boca Raton have launched a fundraising organization to support Jewish communities in Ukraine.

It's called United With Ukraine and all donations will help send food and supplies to those who are struggling to survive the attacks from Russia.

Students say this is their way of taking time out to show their support and raise awareness.

"There is a humanitarian crisis going on, this is a big deal. Thousands of refugees and people are dying and I really thought we can't just sit here and do nothing," Gabriel Nelnitsky said.

So far, the group has been able to raise almost $6,000 through raffles, donations and bake sales.

If you'd like to support their mission, they've also set up a GoFundMe page.

