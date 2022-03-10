Advertisement

Suspicious death investigated at home near Greenacres

By WPTV - Staff
Mar. 10, 2022
A death that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office described as suspicious is being investigated Thursday at a residence near Greenacres.

While investigating a suspicious person call Wednesday night, deputies were led to a residence in the 3000 block of Via Poinciana.

When deputies arrived at 9:43 p.m., they found a dead man inside the home.

Detectives arrived at the scene to investigate the incident.

The sheriff's office has not released the cause of death.

No other details were immediately available.

