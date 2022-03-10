Advertisement

Syracuse star suspended for punching FSU player

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim has been suspended for the Orange's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament game against Duke after he punched Florida State's Wyatt Wilkes in the stomach Wednesday during a second-round victory.

Boeheim, the team's leading scorer, was not called for a foul after he swung his right hand into Wilkes' midsection as he turned to run back to the defensive end.

Wilkes doubled over and squatted for a moment after being struck about midway through the first half.

Boeheim, the son of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, released a statement after the game, saying he apologized "multiple times" to Wilkes after the game.

Syracuse will face top-seeded Duke on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida trooper uses patrol car to stop wrong-way driver from hitting runners
Jervonte Edmonds wins Florida House District 88
10 people taken to hospital after fight at Royal Palm Beach High School
Which children will attend new Boca Raton elementary school?
Ty Penserga wins Boynton Beach mayoral race

Latest News

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 04: Carolina Villar pumps gas on February 4, 2013 in Miami, Florida....
Lake Worth Beach monitoring gas prices
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after he lost a point against Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely...
Djokovic out of Miami Open because of vaccination status
Students launch fundraiser to help families in Ukraine
Deputies searching for missing boy in Okeechobee County