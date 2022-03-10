Syracuse star suspended for punching FSU player
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim has been suspended for the Orange's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament game against Duke after he punched Florida State's Wyatt Wilkes in the stomach Wednesday during a second-round victory.
Boeheim, the team's leading scorer, was not called for a foul after he swung his right hand into Wilkes' midsection as he turned to run back to the defensive end.
Wilkes doubled over and squatted for a moment after being struck about midway through the first half.
Boeheim, the son of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, released a statement after the game, saying he apologized "multiple times" to Wilkes after the game.
Syracuse will face top-seeded Duke on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
