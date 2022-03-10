Advertisement

Vigil held in Palm Beach Gardens to pray for peace in Ukraine

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
A light vigil was held in Palm Beach Gardens with prayers for peace and for Ukrainians caught in this crisis.

"I just can't imagine that with my own family. What I would feel, how terrified I would be if that was happening to my loved ones," said Charlotte Pelton a member of St Mark's Episcopal Church.

The event was a partnership between St Mark's Episcopal Church and Temple Judea.

"Coming together and raising our prayers up, it is how we make change and how our prayers are elevated. Tonight I felt it," Abbie Strauss a cantor for Temple Judea.

Dozens of people joined as the candlelight vigil turned to cell phone lights due to windy weather.

"I think you know where two or three people are gathered you pray it's gonna have a difference and I think that people starting out tonight it just indicates that we're all trying our best to figure out a way to help," said St. Mark's Episcopal Church Reverend James Cook.

The collaboration between the temple and the church was a sign of hope for local Ukrainians with families overseas.

"You know that really brings it home when we see that there are people here in our community that are really worried about their loved ones," said Pelton.

Temple Judea said they've already collected $20,000 for those affected by the crisis, but prayer is priceless.

"Don't underestimate the power of prayer, of love and of showing up. And tonight I think we did all three and I know that we made a difference," said Strauss

Temple Judea tells me people can still donate through the temple or at gotj.org.

St Mark's Episcopal Church said they're fundraising through national organizations such as Episcopalrelief.org.

