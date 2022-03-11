4 men rescued after boat sinks offshore near West Palm Beach

Four men were rescued Friday afternoon after their boat sank offshore near West Palm Beach, according to Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue.

BSFR received a call just before 2 p.m. about a boat sinking several miles offshore of Dania Beach.

BSFR and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the area but said the incident occurred further north, between Deerfield Beach and West Palm Beach.

Officials said the boaters launched their 20-foot center console vessel from Port Everglades earlier in the day and encountered trouble during their journey.

According to fire rescue, the boat took on water and sank, leaving the men stranded in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, approximately 6 miles from shore.

"Fortunately, one of the men had his cell phone with him and was able to direct our units to him while the current kept him drifting to the north," said FLFR in a news release.

FLFR crews were able to rescue the men and transport them to the Boynton Beach Inlet where they were transferred to waiting first responders for evaluation of exposure.

The dramatic rescue was caught on camera.

Officials said none of the men were injured in the incident.

