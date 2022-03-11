Advertisement

Brief tornado touches down near Jensen Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
A WPTV viewer recorded video Friday afternoon of a tornado in Martin County.

Rosie Shishkowsky said she was driving home from work at about 4:30 p.m. when she spotted the funnel cloud.

She said the storm was in the vicinity of Rio and Jensen Beach.

mcso tornado.PNG
mcso tornado.PNG

Shishkowsky said the video was taken on North Dixie Highway near Northeast Beacon Drive.

She said she was driving west near Mrs. Peters Smokehouse when she spotted the storm.

WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle sent the video to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Tornado damage in MC.PNG
Tornado damage in MC.PNG

NWS later confirmed Friday evening that a brief tornado touched down in the Rio neighborhood at approximately 4:24 p.m., with peak winds estimated at 60-65 mph.

The "nearly stationary" tornado caused some damage, including downed tree branches and fences, NWS said.

There have been no reports of injuries.

