Delray Beach ready for return of St. Patrick's Day parade

After three years and a pandemic, the Delray Beach St. Patrick's Day parade and festival is coming back to the city.

Local businesses said they are excited to have the parade back in the city.

"We don't know what to expect, but we hope it's going to be bigger and better than ever cause we're all itching," said Peggy Snyder, owner of the Blue Anchor.

Snyder said they're expecting to be extremely busy and have been preparing for weeks now.

"[We've bought] 80 pounds of corned beef, 24 kegs of Guinness, probably 100 kegs overall," Snyder said.

With all the events, it will be hard to get around.

Atlantic Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

"We have event parking signs that will help people get to the Old School Square garage, and the county lot will be open," said Nan Krushinski, special events administrator for the city of Delray Beach.

The parade route starts on A1A and ends on Northwest Fifth Avenue.

Event organizers said the parade should last about two hours with the festival starting right after.

Click here for festival routes and places to park.

