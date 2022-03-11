Advertisement

Human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida; divers search park

FILE: An alligator is shown in this file photo.
FILE: An alligator is shown in this file photo.(Source: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANTOWN, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s office divers searched a gator-infested canal in a Florida wilderness preserve after human remains were found in the mouth of a large alligator.

Divers for the Martin County Sheriff’s Office searched a large area of the Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area in Indiantown, Florida, on Thursday after the human remains were found inside the park.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that a sniper kept watch over the search in case any gators got too close to the divers.

The park remained closed to visitors during the search.

Indiantown is located 38 miles northwest of West Palm Beach.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old man dies in rollover crash in West Palm Beach
Florida’s education commissioner stepping down
10 people taken to hospital after fight at Royal Palm Beach High School
Human remains found near 'gator-infested' waters in Martin Co.
Delray Beach students stage walkout over 'Don't Say Gay' education bill

Latest News

End of MLB lockout means spring training will return
New Yorkers who died during the coronavirus pandemic are projected onto the Brooklyn Bridge...
2 years into pandemic, world takes cautious steps forward
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
Man hospitalized after crashing into canal in Palm Beach County