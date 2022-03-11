Fans ready for baseball as spring training kicks off

Major League Baseball is back in action.

The end of the 99-day lockout means players are now reporting to spring training sites in West Palm Beach, Jupiter and Port St. Lucie.

A revised schedule has been released and fans and players are finally ready to see some live action.

Fans can expect about two weeks of games, which will begin next Friday.

RELATED: Here's what you need to know about spring training

Even though the spring training schedule has been condensed, businesses will still benefit.

Outside Roger Dean Stadium, Ron Hoskin and his son Sean were anxiously awaiting an autograph outside Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Hoskin has been coming to spring training for 10 years, but he's heading home to St. Louis on Saturday without seeing his beloved Cardinals play.

"Us as fans, we're hurting," Hoskin said.

For 99 days, baseball fans have watched and waited.

"Baseball is back. Baseball is back," Celeste and Bob Doerr exclaimed Friday.

Fans like Vince Lopinot were busy scouting prospects Friday, hoping to catch a glimpse of the pros back in action.

"I didn't think that we'd see a spring training game, but that's OK, it's our first time down to spring training," Lopinot said.

Some fans are disappointed that many spring training games were canceled this year, but they're just glad baseball is back.

"Unfortunately, we won't be here for that first game, but we will see them whenever they return home," Hoskin said.

In St. Lucie County, where the New York Mets hold their spring training, we're told spring training brings in about $15 million.

Millions are also pumped into Palm Beach County and the first Spring Training games are set for Friday.

Scripps Only Content 2022