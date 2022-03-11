FPL releases new educational videos for Solar Appreciation Day

It’s solar appreciation day and Florida Power and Light company is showing us how to harness the power of the sun from our own backyards.

FPL just released new family-friendly solar experiments.

These simple experiments use common household items to bring the science of the sun to life.

You’ll learn how to build a solar lantern and blow up a balloon using just the power of the sun.

To find these videos and more kid friendly activities click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022