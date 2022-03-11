Here's what you need to know about spring training

Baseball fans across the country breathed a collective sigh of relief Thursday after owners and players finally came to terms on a labor agreement, ending the 99-day lockout and giving way to the start of spring training.

Although fans will miss out on about two weeks of spring training games, and the regular season won't start until April 7, teams will still play a full 162-game schedule.

Players can start reporting to camps in Florida and Arizona Friday with a mandatory report date of Sunday.

Fans can start buying tickets now with the first spring training games beginning next week on March 18.

A condensed spring training schedule was unveiled shortly after the labor agreement was finalized.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Hunter Schryver throws a pitch during a minor league spring training intrasquad scrimmage Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Phoenix.

Most of the teams that hold spring training in Florida will be playing other squads that train nearby.

However, a few teams will make a trip or two across the state to square off against teams that practice on the opposite side of the Florida coast.

The New York Yankees, who hold spring training in Tampa, will have their first spring training game in West Palm Beach against the Washington Nationals on March 18.

Other games of interest in West Palm Beach include the Boston Red Sox traveling from Fort Myers to take on the Houston Astros on March 21.

Baseball is also back in Jupiter, which is the spring training home of the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred holds a news conference after baseball players and owners voted to approve a new labor agreement, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. “I am genuinely thrilled to say Major League Baseball is back and we're going to play 162 games,” Manfred said. “I want to start by apologizing to our fans. I know the last few months have been difficult.”

Notable games in Jupiter include the Red Sox taking on the Marlins on March 22 and at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

After playing the Nationals on March 18, the Bronx Bombers will travel north to take on the Cardinals in Jupiter on March 19.

New York Mets fans in Port St. Lucie should pencil in March 28 on their calendar. That's when they will play the Yankees at Clover Park.

Due to the condensed schedule, no other teams that train on the west coast of Florida, like the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves or the Tampa Bay Rays, are traveling to Palm Beach or St. Lucie counties for games this spring.

Local business owners had been concerned that no games would be played this season due to the lockout.

For a third straight year, spring training has either been shortened or not been at capacity due to COVID-19 or labor squabbles.

Click here for a full list of Grapefruit League games in Florida.

