Loggerhead Marinelife Center's new look

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Staffers and donors of the Loggerhead Marinelife Center celebrated their rebuilt facility Thursday night.

About 100 people attended a ribbon cutting ceremony to show off the improvements made as a result of LMC's multi-million-dollar “Waves of Progress” campaign.

The new facility can now care for more sea turtles to rehabilitate and release back into the ocean.

The center also has new education and research facilities at the facility in Juno Beach.

To learn more about Loggerhead Marinelife Center and its programs, click here.

