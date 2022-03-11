Loggerhead Marinelife Center's new look

Staffers and donors of the Loggerhead Marinelife Center celebrated their rebuilt facility Thursday night.

About 100 people attended a ribbon cutting ceremony to show off the improvements made as a result of LMC's multi-million-dollar “Waves of Progress” campaign.

The new facility can now care for more sea turtles to rehabilitate and release back into the ocean.

The center also has new education and research facilities at the facility in Juno Beach.

