Man hospitalized after crashing into canal in Palm Beach County
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A man was hospitalized Friday morning after crashing his vehicle into a canal.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle drove into a canal and was partially submerged near 60th Street N. and Coconut Boulevard.
The driver was able to get out of the car and the canal on his own.
He was flown via air rescue to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Scripps Only Content 2022