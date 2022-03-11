Possible tornado occurs near Jensen Beach

A WPTV viewer recorded video Friday afternoon of a possible tornado in Martin County.

Rosie Shishkowsky said she was driving home from work at about 4:30 p.m. when she spotted the funnel cloud.

She said the storm was in the vicinity of Rio and Jensen Beach.

Shishkowsky said the video was taken on North Dixie Highway near Northeast Beacon Drive.

She said she was driving west near Mrs. Peters Smokehouse when she spotted the storm.

WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle sent the video to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said there was a report of some minor damage, including damage to a fence.

There have been no reports of injuries.

