Advertisement

What to know about Palm Beach County municipal runoff elections

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The cities of Boynton Beach, Riviera Beach and Lake Worth Beach, and the towns of Lantana, Jupiter, and Jupiter Inlet Colony have ordered a runoff municipal election.

Voters can cast their ballot by mail or at their assigned polling place.

Polls will be open Tuesday, March 22, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vote-by-mail ballots will be mailed to voters with existing Vote-by-Mail requests on file for the municipalities mentioned.

The deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot is Saturday, March 12, at 5 p.m.

The main Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections' office will be open that Saturday to serve voters.

Voters can also pick up a ballot in person at one of the office locations on Monday, March 21, until 5 p.m.

Vote-by-Mail ballots must be received by the main office Tuesday, March 22, by 7:00 p.m. to be counted.

To check registration status, verify polling location, and request a Vote-by-Mail ballot, click here or call 561-656-6200.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

10 people taken to hospital after fight at Royal Palm Beach High School
1 dead in rollover crash in West Palm Beach
Jervonte Edmonds wins Florida House District 88
Which children will attend new Boca Raton elementary school?
Bicyclist killed in crash involving moving truck

Latest News

Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra (5) makes the game-winning shot over Florida guard Kowacie Reeves...
Diarra’s 3 spoils Florida comeback as Texas A&M wins in OT
Miami beats BC at buzzer in OT to advance to ACC Tournament semifinals
Jewish community helping those affected by invasion in Ukraine
Palm Beach County parents, educators concerned about passage of race education bill