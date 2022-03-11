What to know about Palm Beach County municipal runoff elections
The cities of Boynton Beach, Riviera Beach and Lake Worth Beach, and the towns of Lantana, Jupiter, and Jupiter Inlet Colony have ordered a runoff municipal election.
Voters can cast their ballot by mail or at their assigned polling place.
Polls will be open Tuesday, March 22, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Vote-by-mail ballots will be mailed to voters with existing Vote-by-Mail requests on file for the municipalities mentioned.
The deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot is Saturday, March 12, at 5 p.m.
The main Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections' office will be open that Saturday to serve voters.
Voters can also pick up a ballot in person at one of the office locations on Monday, March 21, until 5 p.m.
Vote-by-Mail ballots must be received by the main office Tuesday, March 22, by 7:00 p.m. to be counted.
To check registration status, verify polling location, and request a Vote-by-Mail ballot, click here or call 561-656-6200.
