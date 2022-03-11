When will gas prices start to go down?

Gas prices have been rising dramatically the last few weeks, frustrating drivers every time they fuel up.

So, when can drivers expect to see some relief from the record prices?

Well, experts say our fuel frustration appears it will be with us for months.

With an unpredictable war occurring in Ukraine, that means it's hard to predict when gas prices will return to some kind of normalcy.

Robert Rabil explains how the supply of oil impacts the price of gas.

"It's going to take time, logistically," said Florida Atlantic University political science professor Robert Rabil.

According to Rabil, gas prices could start falling close to pre-surge levels when the extra oil that the U.S. and allies hope to start producing can make it to the pumps.

Rabil, who specializes in international relations, said the world needs more than extra oil to drive prices down. It needs some semblance of peace.

"It's sometimes, not only where we get the oil here and there. It's mainly the disruption that could happen from a war," Rabil said.

In addition to avoiding disruptions from war, a price drop would depend on getting more gas to the world markets.

Oil industry experts said it takes about three to four months for oil-rich nations in the Middle East to get extra gas to local pumps. And those nations have not committed to increasing enough output to lower the price we pay.

"They depend heavily on what the attitudes are of the principal oil-producing countries, other than the U.S. and Canada, when it comes to additional production," said John Quelch, dean of the University of Miami Herbert Business School.

Most experts believe gas prices could start to fall significantly sometime between mid-summer and October, though developments in the war in Ukraine could still shake up markets and keep prices high.

