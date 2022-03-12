Advertisement

4 men rescued after boat sinks offshore near Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Four men were rescued Friday afternoon after their boat sank offshore near Boynton Beach.

The Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire-Rescue initially received a call just before 2 p.m. about a boat sinking several miles offshore of Dania Beach.

Broward County and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units soon discovered the incident occurred farther north, between Deerfield Beach and West Palm Beach.

Authorities said the boaters launched their 20-foot center console vessel from Port Everglades earlier in the day and encountered trouble during their journey.

Rescuers said the boat took on water and sank, leaving the men stranded in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, approximately 6 miles from shore.

"Fortunately, one of the men had his cell phone with him and was able to direct our units to him while the current kept him drifting to the north," Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said in a news release.

Rescuers were able to save the men and took them to the Boynton Beach Inlet, where they were transferred to waiting first responders for evaluation.

The dramatic rescue was caught on camera.

None of the men were injured in the incident.

