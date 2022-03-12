Advertisement

Pedestrian struck, killed by Tri-Rail train in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train in West Palm Beach Friday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Police said the train struck the victim on the tracks north of Forest Hills Boulevard.

The train, carrying 80 passengers, stopped completely south of the crossing.

WPB police on trail rail crash.PNG
WPB police on trail rail crash.PNG

There are no road closures or direct traffic impact, except for onlooker delays from drivers traveling by, police said.

Detectives are at the scene conducting the investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

33-year-old man dies in rollover crash in West Palm Beach
Man hospitalized after crashing into canal in Palm Beach County
10 people taken to hospital after fight at Royal Palm Beach High School
Possible tornado occurs near Jensen Beach
Florida’s education commissioner stepping down

Latest News

Delray Beach ready for return of St. Patrick's Day parade
Possible tornado occurs near Jensen Beach
4 men rescued after boat sinks offshore near West Palm Beach
Military Academy cadets on spring break overdose on fentanyl-laced cocaine