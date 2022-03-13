Actor William Hurt dies at 71 from natural causes

Actor William Hurt died Sunday at age 71 of natural causes.

His son said in a statement that Hurt died peacefully, among family.

Hurt was nominated for four Oscars during his career. He received three best actor nominations for his roles in "Broadcast News," "The Kiss of the Spider Woman," and "Children of a Lesser God," plus a supporting actor nod for "A History of Violence."

Hurt starred in 1981's "Body Heat" with Kathleen Turner.

William Hurt and Kathleen Turner appear in a scene from the 1981 movie "Body Heat," which was filmed in Lake Worth and other parts of Palm Beach County, Fla.

He went on to star in 1983's "The Big Chill" and 1988's "The Accidental Tourist."

Younger moviegoers would know him from his portrayal of General Thaddeus Ross in a series of Marvel movies.

He first played the role in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk." He later reprised the role in "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame" and "Black Widow."

Hurt is survived by his four children.

