Actor William Hurt dies at 71 from natural causes

FILE - William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during...
FILE - William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died. He was 71. Hurt's son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday, March 13, 2022 of natural causes. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)(Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Actor William Hurt died Sunday at age 71 of natural causes.

His son said in a statement that Hurt died peacefully, among family.

Hurt was nominated for four Oscars during his career. He received three best actor nominations for his roles in "Broadcast News," "The Kiss of the Spider Woman," and "Children of a Lesser God," plus a supporting actor nod for "A History of Violence."

Hurt starred in 1981's "Body Heat" with Kathleen Turner.

Scenes from the film were shot in Lake Worth

, Delray Beach, Manalapan, and Hypoluxo.

William Hurt and Kathleen Turner appear in a scene from the 1981 movie "Body Heat," which was filmed in Lake Worth and other parts of Palm Beach County, Fla.

He went on to star in 1983's "The Big Chill" and 1988's "The Accidental Tourist."

Younger moviegoers would know him from his portrayal of General Thaddeus Ross in a series of Marvel movies.

He first played the role in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk." He later reprised the role in "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame" and "Black Widow."

Hurt is survived by his four children.

