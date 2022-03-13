Advertisement

Gonzaga gets top nod for NCAAs, Arizona, KU, Baylor next

Gonzaga's Julian Strawther (0) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Gonzaga's Julian Strawther (0) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Saint Mary's at the West Coast Conference tournament Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(John Locher | AP Photo/John Locher)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Gonzaga received the top overall seed for the NCAA Tournament, with Arizona, Kansas and defending champion Baylor joining the Zags as No. 1s.

The March Madness bracket came out Sunday for a tournament that begins with early round games Tuesday and concludes with the Final Four in New Orleans on April 2. The championship game is April 4.

This marks the return to the first “normal” tournament since 2019, with teams scattering to jam-packed arenas in eight cities for the first weekend, then to four different destinations for Sweet 16, before the fun ends in the Big Easy for the semifinals and title game.

“This was a really special year because we all realized what we missed,” said Villanova coach Jay Wright, whose team, a No. 2 seed, won the Big East title in front of a packed house at Madison Square Garden.

The tournament was scratched in 2020 due to the then-erupting COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, all the teams played in front of limited crowds in a makeshift bubble in and around Indianapolis. One thing that remains the same: Last year’s finalists, Gonzaga and Baylor, are top seeds, with the Zags the favorite to win it all.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last tournament has Duke playing in the West, meaning he might have to get past Gonzaga in the regional final to make his 13th Final Four.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body parts found at wildlife preserve identified
4 men rescued after boat sinks offshore near Boynton Beach
Brief tornado touches down near Jensen Beach
Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they...
Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains
Pedestrian struck, killed by Tri-Rail train in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Courtesy: MGN
Tom Brady returning to Buccaneers 6 weeks after retiring
Miami head coach Jim Larranaga, center, speaks to his players during a timeout in the first...
Hurricanes to face USC in first round of NCAA tournament
FILE - William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during...
Actor William Hurt dies at 71 from natural causes
William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during the...
William Hurt, star of ‘Broadcast News,’ ‘Body Heat,’ dies