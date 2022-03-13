Hurricanes to face USC in first round of NCAA tournament

Miami is going dancing again.

The Hurricanes are the No. 10 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA tournament and will face Southern California (26-7) in a first-round game Friday in Greenville, South Carolina.

This will be the first NCAA tournament appearance for Miami since 2018 and fifth under head coach Jim Larranaga, who recently received a contract extension that will keep him at the school through the 2025-26 season.

The Hurricanes (23-10, 14-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) finished fourth in the ACC standings and earned a double-bye in the conference tournament, losing to top-seeded and seventh-ranked Duke in the semifinals.

Miami had an impressive enough resume to secure an NCAA tournament bid regardless of the outcome, defeating Duke, North Carolina and eventual ACC champion Virginia Tech during the regular season.

The Hurricanes got off to a 5-0 start in conference play and went 6-2 in their final eight games entering the ACC Tournament.

Miami guard Kameron McGusty shoots over Duke forward Paolo Banchero in the first half of a semifinal game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Friday, March 11, 2022, in New York.

Sixth-year senior Kameron McGusty was a first-team All-ACC selection, finishing third in the ACC in steals (1.8), fourth in scoring (17.5) and fifth in free-throw percentage (82.9). He was also named to the ACC All-Tournament first team, averaging 20 points and 5 rebounds per game while shooting 54.8% (17-of-31) from the floor and 44.4% (4-of-9) on three-point shots.

The Final Four starts April 2 in New Orleans.

