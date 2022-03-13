Advertisement

Owls to play in College Basketball Invitational

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Florida Atlantic men's basketball team will be playing in the postseason. It just won't be in the NCAA tournament.

The Owls on Saturday accepted an invitation to play in the College Basketball Invitational.

"We're excited to continue our season in the CBI," FAU head coach Dusty May said in a statement. "Our program has earned this opportunity and we look forward to playing quality competition."

This will mark FAU's first-ever CBI appearance and just fourth overall postseason appearance. The Owls previously advanced to the 2022 NCAA tournament, the 2011 National Invitational Tournament and the 2019 CollegeInsiders.com Tournament.

The Owls are 19-14 — their fourth consecutive winning season under May — and 11-7 in Conference USA play.

FAU will face a yet-to-be-determined opponent at the Ocean Bank Center in Daytona Beach. The date and time haven't been set.

