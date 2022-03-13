Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Lake Worth Beach

A pedestrian was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver in Lake Worth Beach Saturday.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a man was walking eastbound on South Dixie Highway, just south of 10th Avenue South, at 11:25 a.m. He was not within a marked crosswalk.

A black pickup truck was driving northbound on South Dixie Highway.

As the pickup truck approached the pedestrian, the man crossed into its path.

The driver attempted to avoid the man by braking, but was unable to stop before striking him.

The man was thrown forward and came to rest in the inner lane of northbound South Dixie Highway.

He was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The driver did not remain at the scene and fled northbound.

At this time the identities of both parties involved are unknown.

PBSO believes the suspect truck may be a black Dodge Ram truck with fog lights.

Anyone with information on this crash is urged to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477.

