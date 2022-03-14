Boynton Beach non-profit helping uninsured residents receives $1.1 million

The Caridad Center in Boynton Beach offers comprehensive healthcare for thousands of Palm Beach County residents. In 2021, they assisted more than 40,000 patients with medical, vision and dental care.

The Caridad Center is the largest free healthcare center in Florida.

On Monday, they are set to receive $1.1 million in federal funding. Florida House Representative Lois Frankel submitted the Caridad Center for funding and will be visiting the center Monday to make the announcement.

"It's going to benefit all of us because people are healthy because they go to work, they stay out of emergency rooms," Frankel said. "Healthy children thrive, they go to school. It's good to keep ourselves and our neighbors healthy."

Many of the doctors and dentists volunteer their time to the clinic, but the equipment needed comes at a cost. Frankel says the federal funding will go towards medical supplies and much needed infostructure improvements.

"If the last few years have taught us anything it's how to keep ourselves happy and our neighbors happy."

Last year alone, the volunteers provided more than $5.1 million in healthcare services to Palm Beach County families and children.

The Caridad Center is one of nine local non-profit projects Frankel submitted for funding through the spending bill. The bill is expected to be signed by the President this week.

This is the first time Congress has allocated designated Community Project Funding since 2011.

