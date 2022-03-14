Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing teen girl in Okeechobee County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deputies are searching for a missing teen in Okeechobee County.

Officials say Lisa Marie Yates was last seen getting into an unknown black Malibu vehicle on Saturday.

Lisa is described as standing 5'2'' and weighing 130 pounds with hazel eyes and brown shoulder length hair.

Authorities haven't disclosed her age, but described her as a teen who "an away from home here in Okeechobee County and has still not returned home to her family."

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Detective D.Satallante at 863.763.3117. Ext. 5100.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Lake Worth Beach
4 men rescued after boat sinks offshore near Boynton Beach
Pedestrian struck, killed by Tri-Rail train in West Palm Beach
Fort Pierce searching for missing 10-year-old girl
Body parts found at wildlife preserve identified

Latest News

Mets fans lineup to snag spring training tickets
Driver falls asleep at wheel, kills 2 men changing tire
Owls earn No. 5 seed, learn opponent in College Basketball Invitational
Boynton Beach nonprofit helping uninsured residents receives $1.1 million