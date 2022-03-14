Advertisement

Detectives arrest fentanyl drug dealer in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Port St. Lucie Police Department detectives announced Monday the arrest of a man they say was selling counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

According to a PSLPD Facebook post, detectives initiated an investigation into Matthew Albritton, 40, after receiving information he was selling oxycodone pills in Port St. Lucie.

Detectives said the investigation revealed Albritton was selling counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl.

Authentic oxycodone pills (top) vs counterfeit oxycodone pills (bottom)
Authentic oxycodone pills (top) vs counterfeit oxycodone pills (bottom)

"Counterfeit pills appear identical to legitimate prescription pills but contain different ingredients such as fentanyl, which can be deadly," PSLPD said in the post. "Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses."

Albritton was arrested by PSLPD detectives and the United States Service Task Force for 2 counts of possession of fentanyl, 2 counts of sale and delivery of fentanyl and 2 counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The investigation is ongoing.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Lake Worth Beach
4 men rescued after boat sinks offshore near Boynton Beach
Pedestrian struck, killed by Tri-Rail train in West Palm Beach
Fort Pierce searching for missing 10-year-old girl
Body parts found at wildlife preserve identified

Latest News

1 person dead after shooting in West Palm Beach park
Police searching for gunman in Stuart shooting
Publix takes down plastic barriers in stores
Deputies seek Martin County parks vandal (s)