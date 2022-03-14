Driver falls asleep at wheel, kills 2 men changing tire

The Florida Highway Patrol says two men who were changing a tire on the side of an interstate were killed when a passing driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit them.

Troopers said the crash happened Sunday on Interstate 275 in Tampa.

A 73-year-old man had pulled over onto the road's shoulder after a left front tire blew out.

Troopers said a 30-year-old friend of the man arrived a short time later to help him with the tire.

The two men were on the driver's side of the car when a car driven by a 36-year-old man swerved into them.

The man who hit them was not injured in the crash, the report said.

An investigation is continuing.

