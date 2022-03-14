Driver falls asleep at wheel, kills 2 men changing tire
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Florida Highway Patrol says two men who were changing a tire on the side of an interstate were killed when a passing driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit them.
Troopers said the crash happened Sunday on Interstate 275 in Tampa.
A 73-year-old man had pulled over onto the road's shoulder after a left front tire blew out.
Troopers said a 30-year-old friend of the man arrived a short time later to help him with the tire.
The two men were on the driver's side of the car when a car driven by a 36-year-old man swerved into them.
The man who hit them was not injured in the crash, the report said.
An investigation is continuing.
Scripps Only Content 2022