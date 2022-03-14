Advertisement

Driver falls asleep at wheel, kills 2 men changing tire

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Florida Highway Patrol says two men who were changing a tire on the side of an interstate were killed when a passing driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit them.

Troopers said the crash happened Sunday on Interstate 275 in Tampa.

A 73-year-old man had pulled over onto the road's shoulder after a left front tire blew out.

Troopers said a 30-year-old friend of the man arrived a short time later to help him with the tire.

The two men were on the driver's side of the car when a car driven by a 36-year-old man swerved into them.

The man who hit them was not injured in the crash, the report said.

An investigation is continuing.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Lake Worth Beach
4 men rescued after boat sinks offshore near Boynton Beach
Pedestrian struck, killed by Tri-Rail train in West Palm Beach
Fort Pierce searching for missing 10-year-old girl
Body parts found at wildlife preserve identified

Latest News

Mets fans lineup to snag spring training tickets
Owls earn No. 5 seed, learn opponent in College Basketball Invitational
Boynton Beach nonprofit helping uninsured residents receives $1.1 million
Florida head coach Mike White watches play during the first half of an NCAA men's college...
Gators to host Iona without Mike White, who left for Georgia