Police searching for gunman in Stuart shooting

Stuart Police are looking for a gunman who wounded a man during a shooting over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday. Detectives said Duane Brown shot a man in the back and fled the scene.

Stuart Police responded to a shooting on 3/13/2022. A male was shot in the back by Duane Brown. The male is expected... Posted by Stuart Police Department on Monday, March 14, 2022

The wounded man is expected to recover from injuries.

Police said if you see Brown, call 9-1-1 and do not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Det. Sgt. David Duran at 772-220-3925 or email dduran@ci.stuart.fl.us.

Scripps Only Content 2022