Police searching for gunman in Stuart shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Stuart Police are looking for a gunman who wounded a man during a shooting over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday. Detectives said Duane Brown shot a man in the back and fled the scene.

The wounded man is expected to recover from injuries.

Police said if you see Brown, call 9-1-1 and do not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Det. Sgt. David Duran at 772-220-3925 or email dduran@ci.stuart.fl.us.

